DeSantis Offers Florida Workers to 'Get Cracking' on Wall

Hailing his hurricane response and rebuilding destroyed bridges and roads, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to bring his get-it-done workers from Florida to the southern border to help President Joe Biden build the wall his administration stopped work on.

"I am willing to send my Florida folks who built those bridges, I'll send them to the southern border," DeSantis told a Sioux Center, Iowa, rally that aired live Saturday on Newsmax. "We'll get cracking on this wall, Joe, just let us know.

"Put us in. We'll get it done."

DeSantis hailed his state's ability to respond to damage by Hurricane Ian, a "monster storm."

"It actually ripped out a bridge going from the mainland to Pine Island and it severed the causeway going to Sanibel Island in three different locations," DeSantis said. "And these were not state bridges; it was technically not our responsibility, but the locals were being told: 'It's going to be six months before we restore connectivity to you.'

"And so they came to me there, 'Governor, we can't wait six months,' and I'm like, 'I agree,'" DeSantis continued. "So I got my guys together. I said, 'Listen, no bureaucracy, no red tape and no excuses.' I want these bridges back up and running as soon as possible.

"We accepted the job. Pine Island Bridge didn't take six months. We restored it in three days, and the Sanibel Causeway was back two weeks later after – that's almost 5½ months ahead of schedule."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!