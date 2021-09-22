Rep. Lance Gooden to Newsmax: Biden Real Message to Migrants, 'Come on Over'

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that the main message being sent to illegal migrants around the world by the administration of President Joe Biden is “come on over.”

“The message (Biden is sending to migrants) is the same message that the world has heard since the first of this year in January, and that is ‘come on over to the United States of America,’” Gooden said during “Spicer & Co.” Wednesday. “Our borders are not secure. We have no immigration policy that we intend to enforce, and that the Biden administration will welcome you with open arms while saying something else to the American people, and that's what we've seen just in the last week on the southern border.”

More than 14,000 illegal migrants, mostly Haitians, are currently living in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge just across the Mexican border with Texas.

It is part of a record more than 200,000 encounters with Border Patrol agents in just the last month, and a year that has so far seen more than 1 million illegal migrants coming into the country.

Gooden said he was fascinated by the trek taken by the Haitians in particular.

“I have no idea how tens of thousands of Haitians from an island nation, made their way across the sea to Mexico through to (our) country,” he said. “Assuming they went to Mexico. For all I know they went down to Colombia and worked their way up, but it's pretty impressive to me how such a large number of island residents made their way to the southern border. I'd like to know how they got there.”

Gooden said he wants to know what plan the administration has with the thousands of illegal migrants already here and the possibility that thousands more may be on the way.

“I'd like to know what the plan is at this point, but President Biden has done nothing to discourage this. It's very frustrating,” he said. “My state representatives and senator friends down in Austin are furious. The governor of Texas is furious. They're the only ones that are acting to defend our borders, and I am joining with Gov. Greg Abbott in calling for the Biden administration to give them the resources (to secure the border).”

In a press release Sept. 18, the Department of Homeland Security said it was deploying 400 more agents to the bridge to control the situation and providing flights out of the area to 2,000-3,000 migrants each day, taking them to other processing centers.

The agency is also supplying portable toilets, water, towels, and medical attention to those that remain at the camp.

