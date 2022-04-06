Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: US Could 'Lose Country' With Big Border Migrant Surge

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that he is worried the United States "could lose the country" if an anticipated surge of 500,000 illegal migrants starts coming across each month.

"Our border patrol down there on the Texas line (is) telling us that they're seeing things build up. They're expecting a big surge, and as you've heard nationally, people projecting it may be, 500,000 a month, which would be 6 million a year," Gohmert said during "American Agenda" Wednesday. "That is scary as can be, you lose a country when you have millions of people come over in one year."

Local officials along the southern Texas border said they are concerned with plans the administration of President Joe Biden has to end the use of a public health policy known as Title 42 to expel illegal migrants coming across the border during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Post reported March 31.

The policy was put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump to make sure illegal migrants could not come across the border, possibly bringing the virus with them.

According to the report, the policy has been used more than 1 million times since its implementation, and the Biden administration is looking to have it lifted in May.

The local officials believe that lifting the policy will bring a higher surge of illegal migrants than what has already been experienced, setting new monthly records since Biden took office.

"They got no plan," Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told the Post. "They just can'’t do away with it because they have no plan. What are we going to do next? Last year, we were calling it a crisis. This year, it will be a disaster. This is the calm before the storm."

Estimates have run between 170,000 to 500,000 more illegals crossing the border once the policy is ended.

Gohmert said that border patrol officials told him that the number of illegal migrants coming across the border undetected, and getting away from Customs and Border Protection agents, called "got aways," could be double current estimates, bringing the monthly totals above 500,000 per month.

"What also disturbs me is what one of the leading board patrol agents said down in south Texas (during) a recent meeting I had. He was asked what percent of the people do you think you don't list as 'got aways,' they just get away without you seeing them, and he said, 'it's just my sense for my years of experience, but I think we're missing half.' "

