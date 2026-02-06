Allred to Newsmax: Epstein Survivors Frustrated by Calls to Move On

Civil rights attorney Gloria Allred on Friday criticized the Justice Department's handling of Ghislaine Maxwell and the release of files connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that recent decisions have alarmed survivors and signaled that further prosecutions are unlikely.

Speaking to Newsmax about Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal sentence for sex trafficking of minors, Allred questioned why she was transferred from her prior prison facility to a federal prison camp in Texas, which typically offers fewer restrictions and greater privileges.

"The fact that she has been given special treatment by the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, where she, as far as we know, is the first-ever sexual predator ever to be removed from the prison where she was serving her sentence for sex trafficking minors and removed to a prison camp in Texas, where she has a lot more privileges than she did," Allred told "American Agenda."

"And the question is why? Why was she removed? Is it because she said President [Donald] Trump didn't do anything wrong? Is it because she did say that because he's the only one that can give her a pardon or commutation of her sentence? Or is it because it's true? We don't know. But it raised a lot of concerns among survivors."

Allred also expressed skepticism that anyone else involved in Epstein's trafficking operation would be held accountable, citing Blanche's recent comments regarding the Epstein files. Blanche said Monday that there is a chance anyone who attended parties with Epstein could be prosecuted but noted that "it isn't a crime to party with Mr. Epstein."

"Well, look, I'll never say no, and we will always investigate any evidence of misconduct, but as you know, it's not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein," Blanche told Fox. "So as horrible as it is — it's not a crime to email with Mr. Epstein."

Allred said Blanche "already announced, as he dumped the last of what he said he will dump of the Epstein files, that men are not going to be prosecuted" and that she does not believe the Justice Department will pursue additional cases, even if officials suggest otherwise.

"They may say, 'Well, if there's new evidence,' but come on," she said. "Most of the evidence is in."

While Allred suggested that political consequences may still arise internationally, she said criminal accountability in the U.S. is unlikely.

"Some heads are going to roll because governments in other countries don't want to be connected with the stain of the Epstein-Maxwell scandal," she said, "but there's not going to be prosecution."

Allred said survivors are frustrated by calls to move on from the case.

"The president wants us to move on," she said. "The survivors are not ready to move on. They want the truth — not just their own truth, but the whole truth — about how this network of rich, powerful, famous men could get away with trafficking minors."

