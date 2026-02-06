Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'I'm Happy to Testify' Publicly on Epstein

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, who has faced accusations in connection with former client Jeffrey Epstein, strongly insisted Friday on Newsmax that he wants the House Oversight Committee to call him in to testify publicly, but also demanded that the names of those accusing him and others be made public as well.

"I'm delighted that there are public hearings," Dershowitz told "Bianca Across the Nation." "I invite them to call me. I'm happy to testify."

His comments come after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has agreed along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to testify before the committee, has demanded that the hearings be held in public.

Dershowitz pointed out that the former president is on the Epstein list, but Clinton's accusers' names have been redacted.

"Clinton's name is on the list," Dershowitz argued. "It says Bill Clinton, not a victim in Epstein's case, claimed she was invited to an orgy with Clinton but did not attend."

"You know, again, let's have a public hearing, but let's name these accusers," he added. "These accusers have no right to accuse and then hide behind anonymity."

Dershowitz said that in his own case, "it says not a minor," so that consideration should not come into play when deciding whether to release the accusers' identities.

"What right does an adult woman have to level an accusation of false, totally false accusation against me and hide behind redaction and anonymity?"

Dershowitz was part of Epstein's legal team in 2007, which negotiated his non-prosecution agreement in Florida while later representing the financier and accused sex trafficker as civil suits expanded against him.

Dershowitz was no longer serving as legal counsel to Epstein in July 2019, when he was facing charges of sex trafficking of minors.

One month later, Epstein died in a New York correctional institution. His death was ruled a suicide.

Dershowitz told Newsmax that it is "McCarthyism" and "unconstitutional" not to release the accusers' names.

"I'm delighted that we're going to see public hearings," he said. "Let them call me to the public hearings. I'll tell them the truth about what happened."

Dershowitz added that he won't claim any privileges.

"I won't claim any inability to remember," he said. "I remember everything, and I know a great deal about it. But they won't call me because they're not interested in the truth. They're interested only in gossip."

However, the ongoing controversy about Epstein "is really not about Jeffrey Epstein anymore," said Dershowitz.

"This is about the worst form of McCarthyism that has afflicted America since the 1950s," he said.

Dershowitz continued that the Department of Justice has released a list of "prominent names," but "every single name of every accuser has been blacked out."

"So, for example, let's turn to me," Dershowitz said. "It says blank, blank, blank, blacked out. Stated she gave him a massage on Epstein's plane. Parenthesis. Not a minor."

"I was never on Epstein's plane with a young woman," he insisted.

"So let's understand that this is an adult, a woman who was on Epstein's plane, she says," said Dershowitz. I was never on Epstein's plane with a young woman. I never got a massage.

"This is total defamation, a total lie."

However, he said he can't disprove what was said "because they won't give me her name."

Dershowitz also addressed claims that Epstein was involved with Israel's Mossad.

"It's an absurd theory. He was not a Mossad agent," said Dershowitz, adding that he knows the source to be somebody investigated by the FBI and found to be "totally incredible."

Dershowitz also insisted that Epstein "was not suicidal."

"The lawyers told me that he was told he had a good chance of getting out on bail Monday or Tuesday, following the weekend when he allegedly killed himself, so there's a good argument that he didn't kill himself," said Dershowitz. "But then you have to ask yourself, who killed him?"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com