Gloria Allred to Newsmax: Anyone Who Knew Epstein Should Talk

Some people who knew Jeffrey Epstein know what he did but remain silent, attorney Gloria Allred, who represents more than two dozen clients who say they were abused by Epstein, told Newsmax Tuesday.

Allred told "American Agenda" on Tuesday that the women she represents want "transparency." She said they have expressed to her their need for "that there be accountability, that the files be released, and that they know what the truth is because they know their own truth. They know what they experienced and what they suffered."

The House Oversight Committee has released Epstein-related records. The disclosures include personal memorabilia like the birthday album that has reignited political and public scrutiny.

Survivors, alongside some lawmakers, are calling for transparency, and legislative efforts are underway to force further releases. The Justice Department continues to assert that no evidence of a conspiracy involving clients or blackmail exists.

Allred believes some people saw things and know things, and she said they should be revealing what went on surrounding the convicted sex offender.

"I'd like to see all of them come forward. Many of them were on the island or at his other residences — New Mexico ranch, his home here in New York — and elsewhere. And so maybe they can provide some information that will help others be held accountable."

Allred said congressional investigators know she represents 27 alleged victims of Epstein. But she has not been contacted by any of them asking about information she or her clients can add to the investigation.

