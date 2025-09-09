Leavitt Dismisses Epstein Check, Johnson's 'Informant' Claim

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday addressed two questions from reporters dealing with the Jeffrey Epstein case and President Donald Trump.

One focused on a document released by the House Oversight Committee that was purported to depict a photograph of Epstein holding a large check. The check was made out to Epstein, the reporter claimed, by Trump, for $22,000 "for a fully depreciated woman."

The reporter asked if the president had any recollection of that and what Leavitt made of the photo. Leavitt quickly replied, "Did you see the signature on that check? It is not Donald Trump's signature. It is absolutely not. The president did not sign that check."

The other Epstein reference went back to House Speaker Mike Johnson commenting recently that Trump was an "informant" in the Epstein case. A reference he later corrected, saying his choice of words might not have been thought out very well.

A reporter asked Leavitt if she knew what Johnson had meant in his original comment. She said: "I can affirm that is not true. I think the speaker was referring to the fact that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago property, for reasons the president has already discussed."

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Johnson said Trump "was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down," a comment that drew some attention. The word "informant" generally refers to individuals who confidentially supply law enforcement with information, often in sensitive cases. Johnson clarified on Monday that he should not have used that word in reference to Trump.









