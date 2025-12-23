Allred to Newsmax: 'Heads Will Roll' Over Epstein Files Release

There is trouble ahead for those involved in the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, attorney Gloria Allred, who represents more than two dozen clients who say they were abused by Epstein, told Newsmax Tuesday.

Allred told "American Agenda" on Tuesday that judging by what she called the "sloppy" way the files have been released, there will be legal repercussions.

Allred said the main issue is whether victims of the deceased convicted sex offender will get justice.

"Well, I do believe that that is a possibility," she said.

Allred pointed to two primary ways that may happen.

"In other words, there are two options. One is Congress and the other is the courts."

She said lawmakers are paying close attention.

"I think that Congress — especially the oversight committees, who they're all over this big time — Republican and Democrat, and they're all over the fact that the files have not been released on the date that was required and in a manner that was required."

Allred's bottom line is that someone is going to pay heavily for the mess.

"So I do think that, frankly, poetically speaking, heads are going to roll over this. There's a suggestion that there's the inherent power of contempt that Congress has for, whether it's the attorney general, Pam Bondi, or someone else."

But she said there are legal avenues as well.

"And then also the victims may have rights in the court system. And then there is also the power of possible contempt by the courts for the sloppy and imperfect way that the files were released."

She said some victims' names were not blocked from release and that poses a huge problem for the victims and attorneys who represent them.

Allred criticized the government for what she called a "drip, drip, drip" method of releasing files when all were ordered by a court to be made public on Dec. 19.

The ⁠Department of Justice said on Tuesday that some of the latest documents released from the files relating to Epstein "contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President [Donald] Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and ⁠if they ​had ⁠a shred of credibility, ‍they certainly would have ‌been weaponized against President Trump already," the ⁠DOJ ​said ‍in a post on X.

The DOJ subsequently verified that the document was a fake.

