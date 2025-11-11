Army Veteran to Newsmax: Hegseth's Hands-On Leadership Boosts Recruitment

Army veteran and author Glenn Sturm praised Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's leadership style during his appearance Tuesday morning on Newsmax, crediting Hegseth's hands-on approach to physical training with U.S. troops as a major driver behind recent recruitment success.

Sturm said Hegseth's decision to join troops in morning PT sessions is more than symbolic — it's setting the tone for a new era of "servant leadership" within the armed forces.

"Pete sets the example," Sturm said to "Wake Up America." "The PT issue, you cannot underestimate what it's like to have the secretary of war out doing running PT with units in the morning."

"That's setting the example with your own behavior."

According to Sturm, Hegseth's willingness to train alongside troops reflects the very qualities that have long defined great military leadership.

"It's true servant leadership, and that's what the great leaders of the military have always been — servant leaders," he said.

Sturm, who served in the Army before becoming an attorney and author, said that Hegseth's approach is deeply resonating within the ranks.

"His treatment of the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines when he travels to military installations is just extraordinary," he noted.

"And I think he is a large part of the reason today that we're having the recruitment success that we are having now."

As the nation celebrates Veterans Day, Sturm also took a moment to remind viewers to express gratitude to those who have served their country.

"Just to say thank you," he said. "That's the first thing."

"And it's nothing more than that. Just acknowledgment of the service for all the folks."

He reflected on his own time in uniform and the lasting benefits of military service, both personal and professional.

"The one thing I remember the most, though, is to thank the Army," Sturm said. "They paid for my undergraduate degree and a fellowship paid for my master's, and then the GI Bill paid for my law school."

Sturm added that his father, too, benefited from the GI Bill after World War II.

"I'm the second generation," he said. "My dad also got through college through the GI Bill."

"And so, it's a great thanks to America and the military for the blessings that I've received and the relationships that I've developed over the years."

Ultimately, Sturm's message was one of appreciation and opportunity — for the leaders who inspire through action and for the generations who serve and build upon that legacy.

