Glenn Ivey to Newsmax: Collect All Evidence in Minn. Shootings

Former federal prosecutor and legal expert Rep. Glenn Ivey said Monday that investigators handling the federal agent-involved shootings in Minnesota must first gather all available evidence before drawing conclusions on the high-profile cases roiling the state.

"Well, I think the first step is to collect all the evidence," Ivey told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I know they've had some. The state prosecutors at least have had some challenges with that. Normally, these would be joint investigations with the feds and the state working together. But so far, that's not the way it's been going."

Ivey's remarks come as Minnesota and the nation grapple with two fatal shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis this month: the Jan. 7 killing of Renee Good, a 37-year-old American citizen shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, and the Jan. 24 shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse killed by Border Patrol agents during a protest against federal immigration enforcement.

Both incidents have sparked protests, political condemnation, and intense debate over federal law enforcement tactics and transparency. Thousands have marched in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities demanding accountability and an end to aggressive federal operations.

Ivey, D-Md., urged that investigators secure physical evidence such as the vehicle involved in Good's shooting and Pretti's cell phone, noting he has "not heard or seen much about" the latter.

He also stressed the importance of ballistics tests to determine which firearms were fired and which bullets struck victims.

"You need the autopsies to be done," Ivey continued.

"You need all of that kind of information. And then you'd want to also be doing interviews — all of the agents that were on the scene, all the civilians that were on the scene that might have seen anything."

Minnesota officials and families of the victims have criticized federal authorities for what they describe as a lack of cooperation with state inquiries. In Good's case, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide, and her family has urged transparency and accountability.

Pretti's family has disputed federal claims that he presented a threat to agents, saying bystander footage shows him holding a phone rather than a weapon when he was fired upon.

Ivey also insisted that authorities collect all available video evidence and interview as many witnesses as possible so that any legal decision "can be based on all the evidence and all the information" before prosecutors or courts.

The call for evidence gathering comes amid growing political pressure from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers seeking an independent and transparent investigation into the Minneapolis shootings.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com