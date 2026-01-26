Walz Says Trump Open to Pull Some Agents From Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz said he spoke by phone on Monday with President Donald Trump and discussed federal immigration enforcement activity in Minnesota following a second fatal shooting involving federal agents.

CBS reported that a spokesperson for Walz said the governor argued for impartial investigations into the Minneapolis shootings.

He also asked for a reduction in the number of federal agents operating in the state and said Trump agreed to consider reducing the federal presence.

Walz's office said Trump also agreed to speak with Department of Homeland Security leadership about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension can conduct independent investigations into the shooting cases, as would normally occur.

Trump said on Truth Social that Walz requested "to work together with respect to Minnesota," adding that the two "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

Trump added, "I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that."

Walz's office said the governor also told Trump that "the Minnesota Department of Corrections already honors federal detainers by notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement when a person committed to its custody isn't a U.S. citizen."

Walz's office added, "There is not a single documented case of the department's releasing someone from state prison without offering to ensure a smooth transfer of custody."

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Corrections disputed a claim by Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the state was not honoring ICE detainers, calling the claim "categorically false."

The phone call came one day after Walz publicly criticized federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and across the state during Operation Metro Surge.

"What's the plan, Donald Trump? What is the plan?" Walz said at a news conference Sunday.

"What do we need to do to get these federal agents out of our state?" he asked.

"If fear, violence, and chaos is what you wanted from us, then you clearly underestimated the people of this state and nation," Walz said.