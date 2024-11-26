Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs Help 'Shortage of Labor' in US

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump's plan to raise tariffs on several of the United States' largest trading partners will help the "shortage of labor in our factories."

Trump announced on Monday that he plans to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as "an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs" on imports from China.

Grothman told “National Report” that Trump’s tariffs will “unquestionably … affect policy” in Canada and Mexico.

He went on to say that the U.S. has “a shortage of labor in our factories” and that “highly technical things should be made in the United States. Right now that stuff’s made in Germany, Belgium, and Japan or [South] Korea.

“President Trump is going after China and it’s going to be bringing jobs back from China as well.”

Grothman went on to praise Trump’s tariffs as “a clear path to restoring safety and sovereignty” in a statement released by his office late Tuesday morning.

“It is time we played hardball and save American lives and culture,” the congressman added. “These proposed tariffs will not only hold these countries accountable but also strengthen the U.S. economy by ensuring that our borders are secure, and our communities are protected.”

Grothman went on to say that the tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China are “a start to reducing crime and saving American culture. With these economic actions, the U.S. will no longer be a haven for criminals and drug traffickers, but rather a nation where law and order prevail, and the well-being of its citizens is prioritized.”

