Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Human Rights Bill Expanded to Meet Biden Agenda

The bill banning Russian oil imports passed last week in Congress also expanded on a 2012 human rights act initially created to punish countries for abuses such as kidnapping and murder to allow the United States to enforce sanctions for "whatever they define as serious human rights abuses," including prohibitions against abortion and LGBTQ rights, Rep. Glenn Grothman said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"For the Biden administration, human rights abuses don't necessarily mean just murder, kidnapping, and torture," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They mean not being LGBTQ friendly enough. They mean not being pro-abortion."

The human rights legislation, the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, was expanded in this case as Russian President Vladimir Putin is accused of targeting civilians in Ukraine, but Grothman said the Biden administration is already trying to weigh in against other countries on the matter of abortion.

"The Biden administration has tried to weigh in and prevent officials in the Dominican Republic from keeping abortion illegal," said Grothman. "We know both in Africa and Eastern Europe, the Biden administration or the Obama administration have weighed in kind of the opposite of what you'd consider Christian values. It's a very scary thing."

The administration has also weighed in with Hungary on its legislation that's similar to Florida's so-called "don't say gay bill," which bans teachers in public schools from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation in classes with children in kindergarten through the third grade.

"With all our economic might, not to mention military might, and to have the Biden administration weigh in on behalf of the American people and saying that you've got to teach this stuff in the schools of Hungary is very embarrassing," the congressman added.

Grothman also commented about the continuing immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border and said the omnibus bill passed last week also allowed more money for lawyers to represent illegal immigrants.

"We don't have money for a wall; we don't have money for many more border agents," he said. "Instead of that, what we're doing is, Let's hire some more lawyers and help represent people who come here illegally."

