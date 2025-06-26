Activist to Newsmax: Black Lives Don't Matter to Dems

Conservative activist Gianno Caldwell told Newsmax on Thursday that the Democratic Party's policies aren't concerned with "Black lives."

"I've come to learn after many years, Black lives don't matter to Democrats. Black votes do," he said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Caldwell said his latest book, "The Day My Brother Was Murdered," details cases where liberal and progressive political agendas in the United States have focused on what he called social experiments over the safety of the public.

"And that's legitimately the consideration here," he said. "So it was necessary for me to get involved in a fight because I had no choice. My brother's life was stolen from us. It was absolutely stolen."

He said the book reviews the tragedy of losing his brother, but also details "how other families have experienced that same tragedy."

Caldwell's life took a turn after his brother was shot to death on the South Side of Chicago.

"I had to get involved and create the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety, caldwellinstitute.org, join our efforts. Because we need to do something. We've got to stand up to the liberal left," he said.

The book also details what he calls "failed poverty programs" and how America has been pushed away from the value of two-parent households, along with religion falling out of favor, and how sanctuary city policies work to shield criminals.

Since his brother was killed on June 24, 2022, "I've been out for justice, not just for him, but for other families," Caldwell said.

