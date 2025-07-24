WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ghislaine maxwell | jeffrey epstein | alan dershowitz | testimony

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Maxwell Is 'Rosetta Stone' in Epstein Case

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 08:49 PM EDT

Ghislaine Maxwell is the "Rosetta Stone" in the Jeffrey Epstein case and "she can provide not only verbal testimony, but probably records, travel records," says Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

"Look, it would be interesting to know who was on Epstein's island during the relevant time period when there were young women on the island," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Thursday.

"We know that [former President] Bill Clinton was not on the island, [President] Donald Trump was not on the island … I think Ghislaine Maxwell is the Rosetta Stone. I think she can provide information. Look, the files, the grand jury minutes, which have just been turned down by a federal district court judge in Florida, they're going to say nothing because, you know, as I do, that prosecutors don't put anything in grand jury testimony except minimum necessary to get an indictment, which is very little," he added.

The Justice Department's No. 2 official met Thursday with Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of Epstein.

The meeting in Florida, which Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he worked to arrange, is part of an ongoing Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent following fierce backlash from parts of President Donald Trump's base over an earlier refusal to release additional records in the Epstein investigation.

The House Committee on Oversight issued a subpoena Wednesday for Maxwell to testify before committee officials in August.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence and is housed at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Dershowitz said Maxwell could potentially "separate the truthful from the untruthful.

"And you don't get that by lists of accusers or anything like that. You get that from real testimony from people who were there like Ghislaine Maxwell. So, I hope they do make a deal. I hope she gets time served. She's, after all, served already longer than anybody ever for any comparable crime. And so, if she does turn over all her information, not only her testimony but her physical evidence, we may finally be able to close the book on this," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ghislaine Maxwell is the "Rosetta Stone" in the Jeffrey Epstein case and "she can provide not only verbal testimony, but probably records, travel records," says Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.
ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein, alan dershowitz, testimony
511
2025-49-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 08:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved