Schumer: DOJ's Ghislaine Maxwell Meeting 'Stinks of High Corruption'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday hit out at the Justice Department meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced socialite and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, saying it "stinks of high corruption."

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented President Donald Trump in his trial for falsifying business records, traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday for a meeting with Maxwell, who was convicted of trafficking minors to Epstein and was recently subpoenaed by Congress to testify under oath about her and Epstein's crimes.

"Sending Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, to interview Ghislaine Maxwell while she's in prison, a woman who's been convicted of abusing people, to offer some kind of corrupt deal so that she can exonerate Donald Trump just stinks of high corruption," Schumer said in a video released on social media.

He later added, "It's the first day of House Republicans fleeing town for their Epstein Recess. They high-tailed it out of here hoping to hide the story. But the story is growing louder by the hour with Trump and the administration's lies."

The Justice Department declined to comment on the meeting when asked by The Hill.