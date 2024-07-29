Rev. Murray to Newsmax: Can't Tolerate the Intolerable

Rev. Gerald Murray, pastor of Manhattan's Church of the Holy Family, told Newsmax on Monday that Christians around the world need to push back on the notion from secularists that the mockery of Jesus Christ is something that should be tolerated in the name of entertainment.

Murray joined "The Chris Salcedo Show" to discuss the drag performance depicting the Last Supper during the Olympics opening ceremony late last week. Murray said there's a reason why Olympic organizers and the French government didn't mock Judaism or Islam — because it would not have been tolerated.

"The propagandists are those who say that we have to tolerate everything except when you … criticize them," Murray said, reacting to a segment from the "The View" talk show earlier Monday blaming Christians for being offended. "So for her to start telling me how to interpret the Bible so that I won't criticize those who think that blasphemy is not something that should be publicly presented."

Murray turned his attention to organizers and French President Emmanuel Macron for allowing the disgrace to take place.

"By the way, how many children were watching this event? Is this what the French nation wants the people of the world to see as the height of French culture?" Murray posed. "And as for you know, President Macron, they're spending $1 billion to restore Notre Dame Cathedral and the very act of celebrating the cathedral — the mass is based on the Last Supper — and here they are spending money to mock it. This makes no sense.

"If this were done against Judaism or Islam, there would be a lot more respect, I think, given to those religions by the secularists, because they know that that is not something that it will be tolerated. The Christians should not sit back and say, 'Well, freedom. We'll just let them do.' No," he said.

