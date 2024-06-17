Ga. State Rep. Sainz to Newsmax: Confident in What We've Delivered

Georgia Republican state Rep. Steven Sainz told Newsmax on Monday that he's confident voters will give him a good "performance review" and return him to the state House once the ballot count's been tallied.

"As every good employer knows, an election is just like a performance review, and I'm really confident of the performance we've delivered for Georgia House District 180, for the conservatives all across this state," Sainz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We have stuck to what President [Donald] Trump has done as an America First agenda and our governor, Brian Kemp, has done as a Georgia First agenda. We've delivered results, and we're just making sure our voters know that and come back out."

Sainz won 49.7% of the vote on May 21, according to Ballotpedia, triggering a primary runoff election. He faces Republican challenger Glenn Cook on Tuesday, with the winner running against Democrat Defonsio Daniels.

Asked what steps he's taken between the primary and the runoff to ensure he retains his seat, Sainz highlighted the importance of face to face communication.

"Truly, in a border community that gets another state's news media, it's very important to communicate directly in person with voters and that's what we've done," he said. "We're on the ground right here in downtown Saint Mary's. We're a great coastal community, but we're not an island community. We're a town and a district of hardworking Georgians, and that's what they deserve, is a hard working legislator, and we plan to continue that for them."

The three-term incumbent said after the runoff election, "there's nothing more important" than ensuring "we get President Trump back in office and conservatives across this state [back in office]."

"So, as we go into the runoffs, I urge conservatives to make sure all across the state to pull for a true conservative candidate, and I know that's what we're reflecting in this district," Sainz said. "The most important thing is to make sure this extremely high inflation rate gets under control. We can only do so much like doubling the tax credit in this state, helping our families out, but we need to make sure to do more and getting President Trump back in office will make a huge difference."

