George P. Bush to Newsmax: 'Hypocrisy,' 'No Sense of Urgency' on Border Crisis

As the number of illegal migrants streaming across the open southern border approaches 2 million, Texas attorney general candidate George P. Bush lamented the Biden administration's "hypocrisy" in the time of COVID and the lack of "urgency."

"This is the largest surge that we've seen," Bush told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Monday. "With over 200,000 [monthly] apprehensions on average — and hundreds of thousands that have gotten away, this calendar year — that number will approach 2 million illegals that enter our country, most of whom are transiting through the Texas-Mexican border."

Bush, a Texas land commissioner, and grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, and nephew to former President George W. Bush, said the current administration of President Joe Biden does not seem to have "a sense of urgency" regarding the southern border, which has seen a record surge in the number of illegal migrants crossing since the beginning of the year.

"We have an administration that has no sense of urgency when it comes to national security issues, namely, the most important one," he said. "It would be great to have a positive attitude about this, but I don't think in the next three years we will have a different approach. I think the Biden administration thinks that they're building a new political loyalty group among Latinos."

He said Biden has not physically visited the southern border region during his more than four decades in government, and Vice President Kamala Harris saw more of the region "from the air," than on the ground.

"We need a president that would actually leverage Title 42 to basically allow for the removal of illegal immigrants from states like Texas under public health ordinance," he said. "We're going to shut down travel from a variety of different nations that have exhibited this new variant of COVID-19, but yet when it comes to our own national security, affecting states like mine, the state of Texas that covers most of that border between us and Mexico, we continue to have a national policy that allows for the largest surge of illegal immigration without a sensible COVID strategy, without testing, without vaccination requirements."

Bush called the administration's policies the "largest hypocrisy" one could conceive by keeping the southern border open while restricting travel from South Africa and six other countries due to the new omicron variant of the virus.

"Unfortunately, it's resulted in a large surge of not only crime, but spikes of COVID in border communities, like in my state," he said.

Bush, a Republican, is also challenging fellow GOP incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton in a primary for that office.

He said the state needs to do more and provide more resources to Paxton's office to investigate voting irregularities.

"The Texas attorney general has an area of original jurisdiction to intervene directly on voting fraud and integrity in the state of Texas," he said. "One of my biggest criticisms of the current occupant is that he only has four prosecutors on staff with a handful of criminal investigators. We need to do much more than that in a state of 28 million people. In my primary alone, we estimate 4 million Republicans will come out to vote."

