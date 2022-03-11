Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Blame Biden, Not Putin, for Rising Gas Prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, but President Joe Biden is responsible for high gas prices in the United States, even if the White House insists on blaming the spiraling prices on the Russian leader, Rep. Buddy Carter said Friday on Newsmax.

"This could have been avoided and should have been avoided if only he had not declared war on fossil fuels," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Further, Carter said that the climbing gas prices are a result of the Democrats' push for Americans to move toward the use of renewable energy sources.

He added that he does not object to moving toward more renewable energy sources, but at this time, it "makes no sense whatsoever" to stop the nation's energy industry.

"This could have been avoided, and it can be avoided even more if he would just turn the switch on unleashing the natural resources, the energy sector that we have here in America," said Carter.

Carter, speaking before Biden announced the changes of Russia's trade status and more sanctions against Russia, also questioned the timing for the announcement, considering last week, Republicans in Congress tried to pass the same move but Biden rejected it.

"You have to wonder whether he's doing this for political reasons ... or what he's doing it for," said Carter. "Not only that but if you suspend those trade relations, where are you going? What are you going to replace it with? That's the key. I mean, we've got to be very careful here, just like when you stop buying Russian gas and oil ... you need to replace it with something."

The congressman also rejected the administration's arguments that restarting construction on the Keystone XL pipeline would not make a difference in the nation's oil supplies.

"It does bring oil down from Canada to the states, and not only that, but it shows confidence in the American energy sector and we need that right now," said Carter. "Joe Biden has been attacking and has had literally a war on fossil fuels since day one. The first thing he did was to eliminate the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. We need to start it up immediately."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here