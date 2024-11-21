Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: I Respect Gaetz's Decision

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Ways & Means, upheld former Rep. Matt Gaetz's decision to withdraw his name as attorney general on Newsmax Thursday.

Gaetz made the announcement Thursday, saying he was "unfairly becoming a distraction" to President-elect Donald Trump's transition.

Gaetz, who resigned from Congress following his nomination, dropped out amid allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, including a new report that surfaced Thursday of him having a second sexual encounter with a then-17-year-old girl in 2017. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"I respect Matt's decision," Smith said on "Newsline." "He's focusing on what's important. And that's making sure that he's not a distraction to the Trump-Vance agenda. President Trump is appointing a Cabinet faster than any president in history. And his nominees deserve to be confirmed. He deserves to have his team."

Smith said he hopes the Senate works quickly to confirm Trump's nominees.

"Matt Gaetz is not the only option for attorney general of the United States for President Trump," Smith said. "I think the attorney general in my home state, Andrew Bailey, who was on the short list, is an incredible attorney general that could do a very, very good job in making sure that there's not weaponization in the Justice Department and making sure they're fulfilling their constitutional duties."

