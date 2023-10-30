Fmr Amb. David Friedman to Newsmax: 2-State Solution 'Insult' to Jews

David Friedman, former President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, told Newsmax on Monday that a "two-state solution" is dead and that it would be a "huge insult" to Jewish people after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and subsequent war in Gaza.

"It suggests that there ought to be a reward for bad behavior rather than a punishment," Friedman said on "Wake Up America." "A two-state solution with who? Who's going to run this this Palestinian state? The only people that have assumed leadership in any Palestinian society are people who are endorsing Hamas, like it's not going to go anywhere. That's not going to be a two-state solution.

"What it does is provides the wrong incentives for the Palestinian people, and it's a huge insult on top of the enormous injury that's been inflicted upon the Jewish people."

Friedman, who served in the Trump administration from 2017-2021, helped broker the historic Abraham Accords that began the process of normalizing relations between Israel and several other Arab states in the region, including UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, and Sudan.

"We, the undersigned, recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom," the document states.

Friedman was also a key player in moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during the Trump administration in 2018.

"I think the move is going to permit the parties to focus on issues that are, first of all, important and, second of all, solvable," Friedman said during an interview on NPR in 2018. "What [President Trump] did when he made this decision was to remove from the Palestinians the right to veto the recognition by the United States and other countries of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. ... I think in the president's view and my view, as well, it was an inappropriate card to play."

Friedman also criticized President Joe Biden and his administration on social media Monday for not addressing the rise of antisemitic behavior at some on college campuses.

"Back in May, when the Biden Administration issued its Antisemitism Report, I was one of the few within the Jewish Community who criticized the program because it failed to adopt the IHRA Definition and failed to provide a strategy to address the reality that anti Zionism on college campuses was steadily morphing into dangerous Jew hatred," Friedman said in a post on X Monday. "I take no comfort in being right but I do urge the administration to immediately confront this clear and present danger."

