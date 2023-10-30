Israeli Defense Minister Denounces Hamas' Prisoner Swap Offer

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday met with families of the captives taken into Gaza by the Hamas terror group on Oct. 7.

According to Israel's News 12, the meeting was difficult and emotionally charged, as Gallant openly shared some of the government's decision-making process regarding their loved ones being held hostage, and listened to complaints from the families who said they felt abandoned.

The families shared their concerns that Israel's ground operation in Gaza is endangering their loved ones.

Gallant told the families that the "all for all" exchange offered by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was not feasible.

On Saturday, Sinwar announced that Hamas was ready for an immediate prisoner swap, one in which Israel would release all of its Palestinian prisoners in return for Hamas releasing all the hostages from the Oct. 7 invasion.

Hamas Al-Aqsa TV channel issued a statement from a Hamas spokesman on Friday, saying, "The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the prisons of all Palestinian prisoners."

Gallant said the offer of a prisoner exchange by Hamas was not honest but was intended to cause divisions and distrust towards the government.

"They seek the collapse of Israeli society from within, and are using the hostages in a brutal manner," Gallant said.

"If the conditions were like that [everyone for everyone swap], then it would happen tomorrow morning. Those are not the conditions," Gallant told the families.

One of the representatives told Gallant, "They [the captives] were true Zionists and defended the state but the state does not protect them."

"I demand that you accept this deal when it comes even if it is not on our terms," one of the women said, accusing the government of failing to protect its citizens.

"You [leaders] caused us so much damage that you will never be able to compensate for it, but the least you can do is to save everyone who can be saved at any price. We have no time to lose."

Gallant said the offer from Hamas was a "psychological game." He told the families the current ground operation in Gaza is meant to put pressure on Hamas to release the hostages.

"If there is no military pressure on them, we can wait 20 years [for the hostage release]," Gallant said.

