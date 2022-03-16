Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Asking Biden to 'Stand Up and Be a Leader'

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking U.S. President Joe Biden to "stand up and be a leader" and to "show strength from America" against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Keller, a member of the House Oversight Committee, admonished to "American Agenda" the U.S. president's original strategy "when he signaled [to Russia] it would be okay for a little incursion" into Ukraine, and currently "allowing Russia to be talking to Iran for a deal."

Zelenskyy "wants the American president to stand up not just for America, but for the world," Keller said.

The Pennsylvania congressman also criticized Biden's comments calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" during a press briefing earlier, arguing the U.S. president's actions towards Russia since the invasion have not treated Putin as one.

"I think there would be more significance if he started standing up and really leading from the position of strength, which means American energy independence, not just for the United States, but for our allies and around the globe," Keller said.

"Let's really get tough with Russia on sanctions and their trade status and stop buying their energy altogether," he added.

Keller also endorsed sending more supplies to Ukraine for their war against Russia but was hesitant towards the idea of setting up a no-fly zone.

"I think we need to make sure that Ukraine has the munitions and the tools to wage the war," the congressman said.

"Taking a look at the no-fly zone ... we can't do anything in the United States that would be perceived as the United States declaring war or participating in any kind of thing that would be perceived as war to Russia. We need to give Ukraine the tools they need to do their job."

