Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Putin Not There Yet on Ukraine Peace

Former Trump administration national security official Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not yet prepared to accept a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, despite what he described as meaningful diplomatic progress led by President Donald Trump and U.S. allies ahead of a high-level meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Talks are scheduled for Sunday afternoon and are expected to focus on some of the most politically sensitive elements of a U.S.-backed proposal, including territorial concessions, security guarantees, and the possible creation of a demilitarized zone in eastern Ukraine.

Appearing on "The Count," Fleitz, a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute, said Trump's willingness to meet with Zelenskyy marks a significant shift driven by progress among U.S., European, and Ukrainian negotiators, as efforts are renewed to advance diplomatic talks.

At the same time, the White House is pushing for a peace plan with Russia before the new year.

"You know, President Trump wasn't inclined to meet with Zelenskyy until there was significantly more progress. And the fact that he agreed to this meeting at Mar-a-Lago, I think, is very significant," Fleitz said.

"There's been a lot of progress between the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine, agreeing to security assurances and other Ukrainian compromises to get a plan. And the Russians are rejecting this outright. They're talking about making counterdemands. A lot of them aren't reasonable, but we can't get to a peace plan unless there's talk."

"I still think Putin is the biggest obstacle, but the fact is that Trump's diplomats are not giving up. They're slogging along. And, you know, it may take time, but I think we're getting towards at least a ceasefire," he added.

The White House has said the discussions will center on security arrangements and territorial questions as Ukraine signals conditional flexibility.

Zelenskyy has indicated a willingness to withdraw troops from the Donbas region under a demilitarization framework, while maintaining that Russian forces must also pull back from occupied areas.

Asked directly whether he believed Putin would accept the deal now under review, Fleitz rejected that assessment while stressing that negotiations should remain active.

"No, no, I don't think he's going to go for the deal right now," he said. "But I think peacemaking is hard, and it's going to take many rounds like this. And I think we're making progress. I don't think Putin's there yet."

