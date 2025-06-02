Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Ukraine Attack Shows Russia's 'Incompetence'

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Monday that the drone attack by Ukraine on Russian aircraft "did enormous damage" that "shows the incompetence of the Russian military."

Ukraine on Sunday launched an attack on Russia using drones to target the country's airfields and destroying dozens of military aircraft deep into Russian territory.

Fleitz told "Wake Up America" that the attack by Ukraine "really did enormous damage to Russia's military, destroying planes that can't be replaced. Some of them are no longer made. Some were made in the 1950s. And we'll see the real extent of these planes, because some of them on the tarmac weren't operational."

He added that the attack's success "shows the incompetence of the Russian military. Russian bloggers have been criticizing Russia for parking these planes in the open on airstrips, that they shouldn't have been doing that."

Fleitz noted that "there's something here people aren't talking about: We are seeing revolutions in military warfare during this war in Ukraine, and the U.S. has to learn from the vulnerability of our air force, of our elected officials, to attacks by drones."

He added: "The Russians have consistently underestimated new technology in this war against Ukraine … we have to learn, too."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com