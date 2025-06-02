WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fred fleitz | ukraine | russia | incompetence | drone | attack | war

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Ukraine Attack Shows Russia's 'Incompetence'

Monday, 02 June 2025 11:56 AM EDT

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Monday that the drone attack by Ukraine on Russian aircraft "did enormous damage" that "shows the incompetence of the Russian military."

Ukraine on Sunday launched an attack on Russia using drones to target the country's airfields and destroying dozens of military aircraft deep into Russian territory.

Fleitz told "Wake Up America" that the attack by Ukraine "really did enormous damage to Russia's military, destroying planes that can't be replaced. Some of them are no longer made. Some were made in the 1950s. And we'll see the real extent of these planes, because some of them on the tarmac weren't operational."

He added that the attack's success "shows the incompetence of the Russian military. Russian bloggers have been criticizing Russia for parking these planes in the open on airstrips, that they shouldn't have been doing that."

Fleitz noted that "there's something here people aren't talking about: We are seeing revolutions in military warfare during this war in Ukraine, and the U.S. has to learn from the vulnerability of our air force, of our elected officials, to attacks by drones."

He added: "The Russians have consistently underestimated new technology in this war against Ukraine … we have to learn, too."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 02 June 2025 11:56 AM
