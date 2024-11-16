Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Tulsi Gabbard 'Clearly Not Pro-Putin'

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz "should know better" than to accuse former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's pick as national security adviser, of being a Russian asset, former national Security Council chief of staff and former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think the Democrats should just give it up," Fleitz told Newsmax's "The Count," where he appeared with national security analyst Brigitte Gabriel.

"I mean, they were claiming Trump was a Russian asset forever. Tulsi Gabbard has made statements about ending the war in Ukraine that some on the left don't like, but she's clearly not pro-Putin."

Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., told MSNBC Friday that "there's no question I consider her someone who is likely a Russian asset," reports The Hill.

Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, has come under fire for her comments on the war in Ukraine, including when she shared information suggesting that the United States had been involved in Ukraine's development of biological weapons.

This led Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, at the time to accuse her of "parroting Russian propaganda" and said that her "treasonous lies may well cost lives."

Fleitz acknowledged that Gabbard has made statements that supporting the war between Russia and Ukraine endlessly is "not in the interest of the United States."

"She's seeing this war as a war of attrition," said Fleitz. "The Ukrainians are going to lose. She's spoken the truth, the truth that the left doesn't want to hear. Shame on Wasserman Schultz."

Gabriel, meanwhile, said that Trump is already having an impact on foreign wars because other countries know his track record.

"He already has been president," she said. "We have seen under his leadership when he was president, the world feared him. The world respected him. The world did not underestimate President Trump because they knew. Don't you dare cross a line because you didn't know what he's going to do to you."

World leaders are "already laying their cards on the table" and making calculations on Trump, Gabriel added.

"They know one thing. Trump does not mince words. Trump is very loyal to his friends. He will stand with Israel," said Gabriel. "His greatest strength is the way he negotiates deals and that's how he's going to bring peace."

