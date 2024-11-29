Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Kellogg 'Brilliant" Choice for Russia-Ukraine Role

President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg to serve as special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict is "a brilliant development," former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Friday.

Trump on Wednesday tapped Kellogg, who has presented the president-elect with a plan to end the war in Ukraine, to serve in the special envoy role. Kellogg was the chief of staff for the White House National Security Council (NSC) during Trump's first term and national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Fleitz, former chief of staff and executive secretary of the NSC under Trump, and retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer appeared on "Wake Up America" to discuss the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The most important development in this conflict that happened … when President Trump named my colleague, Gen. Keith Kellogg, to be the new special envoy to Ukraine and Russia," Fleitz told substitute co-hosts Deneen and Tom Borelli.

"This was such a brilliant development. Not only is Kellogg one of Trump's most trusted foreign policy advisers, he is so well-schooled in this conflict, and I think he is the best person to help bring about a fair settlement to this war."

Russian state media this week reported that Moscow is pushing ahead with the deployment of its Satan 2 intercontinental ballistic missile despite facing challenges and setbacks, including failed tests.

The Satan 2 missile is designed to deliver nuclear warheads to strike targets thousands of miles away in the U.S. or Europe, DailyMail.com reported.

"The development of the Satan 2 missile is not new," Fleitz said. "The fact that the Russians are pushing it now is a problem. But the issue here is we have no dialog between the president of Russia and the president of the United States. [President Joe] Biden hasn't spoken to [Vladimir] Putin since February 2022.

"We're going to have a new president who realizes that the president of the U.S. has to speak to the friends, to the heads of state of our friends and enemies. And I think that will help deescalate tensions, not just with Russia, but also with China."

Russia recently fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine. Putin said it was in response to Kyiv's use of American and British missiles capable of striking deeper into Russia.

"It's quite an interesting hybrid technology," Shafer said of the new missile, a multiple independently reentry vehicle combined with hypersonic missiles.

"With that said, the idea of nuclear weapons is to never use them. I've been in a lot of exercises where we exercise the concept of using nuclear weapons, and anytime we use one, it's a slippery slope. We end up in a full exchange. So, I think the idea needs to be let's find a way to get into a treaty or an agreement that we can step away from nuclear weapons."

