Fleitz to Newsmax: Leaks Reveal White House 'Lying to Us'

By    |   Sunday, 16 April 2023 09:15 AM EDT

No matter how accused document leaker Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was able to obtain sensitive classified documents and release them to the world, the information revealed suggests the Biden administration is "hiding things about national security and lying to us," Fred Fleitz, a former chief of staff of the National Security Council, said on Newsmax Sunday. 

The documents revealed that "the Ukrainian war is going much worse than they admitted, and it looks like Taiwan is extremely vulnerable to losing an invasion by China because of Chinese missiles," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "These are things that were not known before these disclosures, and it's not justifying the leaks, but it is an issue that Congress has to investigate."

Fleitz said Teixeira most likely accessed the information through Intelink, a classified system "where there are thousands of intelligence websites, thousands of them," adding that he believes that "it's unacceptable that he had access to this."

However, Fleitz said that "far too many people in the government" have access to the system, but "that's another issue here."

It's also problematic that the nation's intelligence community keeps growing, Fleitz said.
"We now have 18 intelligence agencies, and as we add more agencies, we add more people [and] they demand clearances," said Fleitz. "The problem is too many people have access to sensitive information that they don't have a need to know, and apparently there's no auditing. We're not checking on who reads this stuff and who prints it out. A lot could be done to protect this information, and I think that's going to happen. It has to start right away."

