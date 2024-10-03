Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Trying to Deter Israel from Defending Its Security

The eruption in violence in the Middle East "is a result of a deterioration of American deterrence" but "what we have here is [President Joe] Biden trying to deter Israel from attacking the targets it needs to attack to defend its security," says former chief of staff to the U.S. National Security Council Fred Fleitz.

"The U.S. has no business publicly telling Israel how it should defend itself, and Israel may decide to attack nuclear sites," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Newsline."

"I would recommend the Isfahan site. It is a nuclear research site. It's a site where they make centrifuge parts. And Israel gave a warning to Iran when it when it responded to Iran's last attack with missiles, when it blew up missile radars near Isfahan. So, I think that's a possibility. There's also missile factories, arms factories, the Revolutionary Guard headquarters, lots of facilities. I think it will be a single, very painful attack to send a message, but not attacking Iranian targets across the country," he added.

Israel is closely coordinating its response to Iran's ballistic missile attack with the Biden administration, according to reports.

Asked if he would support Israel attacking Iran's oil facilities, Biden replied, "We're discussing that," before adding "I think that would be a little…" and trailing off.

Biden also said that the U.S. advises the Israeli government on military operations but doesn't dictate them. "And there's nothing going to happen today," Biden said. "We'll talk about that later."

