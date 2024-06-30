Fleitz to Newsmax: Enemies Will Exploit Biden's Weakness

The worst consequence of President Joe Biden's debate performance is the weakness that he showed to the enemies of the United States, who are already exploiting the situation, Fred Fleitz, a retired CIA analyst and a National Security Council chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Sunday.

"I just worry what terrorist groups and our enemies' states, enemies like China and Russia and Iran, what are they going to pull in the remainder of the year?" Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "I think one thing we may see is that China and Russia are going to rush to take advantage of American allies who may be teetering. They're worried about America's commitment to them."

Further, Fleitz said Saudi Arabia may be making more deals with China and Russia as a result of the debate, and that North Korea could even stage a seventh nuclear test.

"It's very dangerous when the American president is portrayed as being so weak and indecisive on the global stage," he said.

Retired U.S. Army Col. David Giammona, appearing with Fleitz Sunday, also pointed out the danger from Russia, noting that while President Vladimir Putin claimed he did not watch the debate, he knows "exactly what's going on over here."

"He didn't have to watch the debate," Giammona said. "He already knows Joe Biden's a weak leader. That's why there's a Russian sub parked off our coast, off of Florida. He's just testing the waters to see exactly what we're going to do. We're doing nothing about it. And so, Putin has a strong hand. So does China."

Fleitz also Sunday discussed the upcoming elections in the United Kingdom, noting that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who will likely be the prime minister, has portrayed himself as a moderate, but added "Let's not fool ourselves."

"The Labour Party is not a moderate party," said Fleitz. "I have to say that once they get back into power, I think we're going to see what happened with Joe Biden. They're pretending to be moderate. They're going to move sharply to the left."

However, conservatives have been scoring major victories in the European Union, and if Trump is elected, he will be heavily engaged in Europe, Giammona said.

"I believe that, you know, with that, conservative shift in Europe and then the liberal shift in the U.K., we're going to see Donald Trump parlaying that into power for himself," he said. "Right now we're perceived as weak across the world.

"The U.K. knows that, and Europe knows that. And so there's going to be a real shifting in how geopolitically we look to the rest of the world. We're in a very vulnerable position right now … I think you're going to see the power vacuum that we have left in the world be closed very quickly as Donald Trump takes the reins of power because it looks like that's the direction we're going right now. "

