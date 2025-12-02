Fleitz to Newsmax: Hill Support Uncertain as WH Mulls Action Against Maduro

As the White House considers its next moves to confront Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and dismantle Venezuela's sprawling narcotics operations, a growing question looms over Washington, D.C.: Does the Trump administration have the congressional backing it needs to act decisively?

According to national security experts, support on Capitol Hill will be mixed at best, shaping both the pace and scope of any forthcoming U.S. strategy.

Former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax that while the administration appears committed to addressing the threat posed by Maduro's regime — including what officials say are more than 30 commercial narcotics factories operating inside Venezuela — the path through Congress is far from guaranteed.

"They're not going to get Congress to vote to approve this because there will be a filibuster," Fleitz warned on "Wake Up America," emphasizing that any meaningful effort to pursue regime change or expand counter-narcotics operations will require broader political consensus.

"The president needs more support from the Hill, and I'm a little worried about that," he said.

Despite these hurdles, Fleitz said a foundational coalition does exist. Republicans, he argued, would largely support strong action against Maduro, citing national security concerns and the ongoing flood of narcotics into U.S. communities.

But the real question revolves around Democrats — many of whom remain divided on foreign intervention, executive war powers, and the administration's broader military posture.

Even so, Fleitz noted that a bloc of Democrats, especially those representing Florida, may ultimately cross the aisle.

"Many Democrats … are very worried about drugs coming into this country and criminal gangs," he said. "They'll support it."

"Most Democrats won't. But I think there will be support from some who understand you have to put national security first," added Fleitz.

The administration's challenge is not only legislative but political.

Any move toward more aggressive action in Venezuela — whether covert operations, expanded targeting authorities, or efforts aimed at destabilizing Maduro's grip — will intensify debate over U.S. engagement abroad.

Critics are already signaling concerns about escalating military commitments, while supporters insist the threat posed by narco-terror networks justifies swift and firm measures.

For now, the White House remains publicly tight-lipped about its timeline and tactics. But as pressure builds to dismantle Maduro's narcotics infrastructure, success may depend as much on congressional dynamics as on military capabilities.

The coming weeks will reveal whether President Donald Trump can marshal the bipartisan backing necessary to act — or whether political fractures will complicate America's strategy.

