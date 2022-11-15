Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Didn't Confront China on Serious Issues

President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where vital issues such as China's export of fentanyl and the origins of COVID-19 were not discussed, shows that the administration is not "interested in confronting the Chinese on any serious issues," Fred Fleitz, the vice-chair of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It seems like Biden spent most of his time talking about climate change and trying a new way to cooperate," Fleitz, a Newsmax contributor and former chief of staff to the National Security Council, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Let's be clear, the Chinese have no intention of cooperating with climate change."

Fleitz also questioned why Secretary of State Antony Blinken hasn't visited China before, and wants to know why there haven't been negotiations or discussions between the United States and Russia or China, "whether we agree or not."

"Why has the dialogue been absent?" Fleitz said. "I think just think this is another element of the incredible incompetence of this administration."

The summit was also "strange," said Fleitz, noting that there was no joint press conference or statement issued after the meeting.

"Biden claims things were discussed in the meetings such as North Korea, such as that a nuclear war should never be fought, but the Chinese statement didn't say that," Fleitz said. "We're not sure what was agreed to. The Chinese had a statement, and I read all of it. They talk about that … Xi explained his position on Taiwan. He would like a negotiated settlement to Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Biden said that he does not think there is an "imminent attempt" by China to invade Taiwan, but Fleitz noted that Biden's comments "don't track what the Chinese statement says."

"The Chinese were very clear and aggressive on their right to Taiwan," Fleitz said. "They make this clear in their statement. Biden seems to be talking about the world he wishes for rather than the world that actually exists here. There's growing tension concerning Taiwan. China looks like it is preparing its military foreign invasion."

Fleitz also said Tuesday that Biden showed weakness in the way he greeted Xi by walking across a stage to greet him, while the Chinese leader stood still.

"Compare this to the way President [Donald] Trump dealt with every foreign leader," he said. "You know who the great power was … it's simply another sign of weakness. It's body language. I don't understand why [Biden's] advisers would allow the meeting to start this way."

Fleitz said he was also concerned about Biden's speech about China, where he "condemned Republicans for political violence and voter intimidation."

"How a president could say that on foreign soil," said Fleitz. "After an election, you're supposed to bury the hatchet, and to say something so awful, so divisive in countries that do not have free elections, I just thought it was reprehensible."

