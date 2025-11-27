Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Americans Still Suffering From Biden Incompetence

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline" Thursday, former National Security Council chief of staff and ex-CIA analyst Fred Fleitz condemned the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., calling the deployed troops "heroes" and crediting their presence with preventing further casualties.

Fleitz also supported President Donald Trump's decision to mobilize an additional 500 Guard members to Washington following the attack.

Fleitz linked the incident to what he described as failures in the Biden administration's vetting of Afghan evacuees after the 2021 withdrawal, warning of potential sleeper cells and calling the situation a consequence of "incredible incompetence."

"I'm sure this individual wasn't vetted before he came in, when his two-year probationary status in the U.S. was up. I'm sure the Biden administration didn't investigate him."

"It's so sad that we're still suffering from the incredible incompetence of Joe Biden and that Americans are dying because of Joe Biden's incompetence, and this is one reason why I think we have to recognize elections matter," Fleitz added.

The FBI has confirmed the suspect had prior ties to partner forces in Afghanistan and is investigating whether he had associates in the U.S. or overseas.

