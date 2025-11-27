WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Tuberville: Ban, Deport 'Every Single Islamist'

Thursday, 27 November 2025 11:30 AM EST

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has called for a ban on "all Islamic immigrants and the deportation of any Islamist" currently living in the U.S. following Wednesday's attack on two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

The Guard members, identified as 20-year-old Sara Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolf, were shot multiple times while on duty near the Farragut West Metro station. Fellow Guard members quickly subdued the attacker, preventing additional casualties.

Beckstrom and Wolf are currently in critical condition.

"The Afghan terrorist who shot 2 National Guard heroes in D.C. was welcomed into this country with open arms by Joe Biden. We must IMMEDIATELY BAN all ISLAM immigrants and DEPORT every single Islamist who is living among us just waiting to attack," Tuberville wrote on X Wednesday evening.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakamal, an Afghan national who entered the U.S. under the Operation Allies Welcome program and is believed to have driven from Washington state to carry out the assault.

Shortly after the shooting, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump had requested an additional 500 Guard members for the capital.

"This will only stiffen our resolve to make Washington, D.C., safe and beautiful," Hegseth told reporters. "President Trump will never back down."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


