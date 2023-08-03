Rev. Franklin Graham to Newsmax: Left 'Scared to Death' of Trump

Democrats' crusade to block former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House is being exposed by their evil mission to "inflict enough political wounds" to stop him, according to Rev. Franklin Graham on Newsmax.

"It seems as though these indictments, coming this close to the election, all this is an attempt to wound him enough, to inflict enough political wounds on this man to where it will be impossible for him to run," Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity, told Wednesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"The left is scared to death of Donald Trump.

"And, if he became president, they're scared to death that their agenda — which I'm not quite sure what their agenda is, but many people think there's people that want to one world government — he would throw a monkey wrench into that."

Graham is not merely pontificating on a presidential candidate who invited him to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention, either. President Joe Biden admitted it was a stated goal to stop Trump at all costs.

It is an effort as sinister and dangerous to Americans as 9/11, according to Graham.

"It seems like everything is trying to implode this nation like 9/11, where the World Trade Center imploded," he said. "They're trying to implode this country, and so the goal is wound him enough to where he can't run.

"Democrats are saying with their actions 'if we can defeat him this time, then the game is going to be over.'

"We need to pray for this country," Graham said. "I don't know who is going to be the next president, but we need to pray that God would bring the right man or woman to office, who would call on his name, who would fear him.

"And we need to pray for this nation because we're about to lose it. In my opinion, we're about to lose this country."

And the world is watching and taking notes, he continued.

"The world has, in the past, looked up to the United States; however, the politics and the world is a whole lot different than what we're seeing now," he said. "We see all kinds of crazy things happening around the world and we're just seeing it now in this country."

Graham called for prayer even for Russia as it is waging war on Ukraine.

"We need to find a way to get along with the Russian people, and we need to find a way to bring this Ukraine war to an end," he concluded. "It's devastating."

