×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: frank pavone | christmas | peace | goodwill | jesus | divine | life

Frank Pavone to Newsmax: Christmas Not Just Peace and Goodwill

By    |   Monday, 25 December 2023 09:12 PM EST

"Christmas is not just about peace and goodwill, it's about how we got there," Frank Pavone told Newsmax on Monday.

Jesus wants to be born in us today and to transform us, explained the former Catholic priest and national director of Peace for Life.

"We give gifts at Christmas because God took the gift of our humanity on himself. And then he gives us a share in his own life," Pavone said in an appearance on Carl Higbie FRONTLINE. "When you really think about it, this is unbelievable, that we actually claim, as Christians, that we don't only have our human life, we actually share divine life. But that brings not only the gift of Christmas, that brings the obligation of Christmas. And this is something that a lot of people don't want to think about. Christmas gives a very big obligation to accept that new life."

If we have the power to become children of God, "we live differently," Pavone added. It means we have a whole new way of life. So it's not just the birth of a child. It's the birth of a whole new humanity. And that's a source of great and tremendous hope."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
"Christmas is not just about peace and goodwill, it's about how we got there," Frank Pavone told Newsmax on Monday.
frank pavone, christmas, peace, goodwill, jesus, divine, life
249
2023-12-25
Monday, 25 December 2023 09:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved