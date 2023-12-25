Frank Pavone to Newsmax: Christmas Not Just Peace and Goodwill

"Christmas is not just about peace and goodwill, it's about how we got there," Frank Pavone told Newsmax on Monday.

Jesus wants to be born in us today and to transform us, explained the former Catholic priest and national director of Peace for Life.

"We give gifts at Christmas because God took the gift of our humanity on himself. And then he gives us a share in his own life," Pavone said in an appearance on Carl Higbie FRONTLINE. "When you really think about it, this is unbelievable, that we actually claim, as Christians, that we don't only have our human life, we actually share divine life. But that brings not only the gift of Christmas, that brings the obligation of Christmas. And this is something that a lot of people don't want to think about. Christmas gives a very big obligation to accept that new life."

If we have the power to become children of God, "we live differently," Pavone added. It means we have a whole new way of life. So it's not just the birth of a child. It's the birth of a whole new humanity. And that's a source of great and tremendous hope."

