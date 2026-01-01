Dr. Contacessa to Newsmax: Resolutions Should Be Reasonable, Realistic

Dr. Frank Contacessa encouraged viewers to rethink the "all-or-nothing" mindset of New Year's resolutions during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," urging people to set practical, sustainable goals instead of aiming for instant perfection.

Speaking with hosts alongside psychiatrist and mental health expert Dr. Daniel Bober, Contacessa said many people treat Jan. 1 as a reset button and expect to "start living a perfect lifestyle" overnight, a standard he called unrealistic.

"If you're looking at the top of a mountain, I can't get up there. But you can get to the top of a small hill. Make reasonable, sustainable goals. That's the best way to stay successful," Contacessa said.

Contacessa advised viewers to choose resolutions they can maintain long-term, warning against extreme promises like cutting out sugar entirely.

For weight-loss goals, he recommended focusing on incremental progress rather than a single, intimidating target, telling viewers to aim for losing "five or 10" pounds first and then reassess.

He also urged people to prioritize the "lowest-hanging fruit" by changing one habit at a time, such as reducing soda intake or quitting smoking, rather than trying to overhaul their entire lifestyle in a day.

"We evolve a healthier lifestyle," he said, emphasizing that lasting change is built through manageable steps and consistency.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com