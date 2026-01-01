WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: frank contacessa | new years resolutions | goals | lifestyle | sustainable

Dr. Contacessa to Newsmax: Resolutions Should Be Reasonable, Realistic

By    |   Thursday, 01 January 2026 10:45 AM EST

Dr. Frank Contacessa encouraged viewers to rethink the "all-or-nothing" mindset of New Year's resolutions during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," urging people to set practical, sustainable goals instead of aiming for instant perfection.

Speaking with hosts alongside psychiatrist and mental health expert Dr. Daniel Bober, Contacessa said many people treat Jan. 1 as a reset button and expect to "start living a perfect lifestyle" overnight, a standard he called unrealistic.

"If you're looking at the top of a mountain, I can't get up there. But you can get to the top of a small hill. Make reasonable, sustainable goals. That's the best way to stay successful," Contacessa said.

Contacessa advised viewers to choose resolutions they can maintain long-term, warning against extreme promises like cutting out sugar entirely.

For weight-loss goals, he recommended focusing on incremental progress rather than a single, intimidating target, telling viewers to aim for losing "five or 10" pounds first and then reassess.

He also urged people to prioritize the "lowest-hanging fruit" by changing one habit at a time, such as reducing soda intake or quitting smoking, rather than trying to overhaul their entire lifestyle in a day.

"We evolve a healthier lifestyle," he said, emphasizing that lasting change is built through manageable steps and consistency.

