Dr. Contacessa's Health Advice to Newsmax: Make Small, Sustainable Changes

Committing to living healthy in the New Year shouldn't start on Jan. 1, Dr. Frank Contacessa told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"As we enter into New Year's resolution season, I really encourage people, you don't have to wait until Jan. 1 to be healthy," Contacessa, an internist in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"This should be a yearlong thing," Contacessa added. "I encourage people to make choices that are reasonable for them."

"Don't try to wake up the 1st of January and live a perfect lifestyle, because you're never going to be able to do that," Contacessa continued.

To maintain their New Year's resolutions, people should tackle the worst thing they do lifestyle-wise.

"If it's drinking too much soda, try to drink less soda," Contacessa said. "If somebody's smoking, God forbid, then you should try to quit smoking, but make small, sustainable changes that you can live with and then build on those one by one."

"You evolve into a healthier lifestyle," Contacessa said.

Contacessa said if people want to keep their immune system strong, they should maintain a healthy weight, a good diet, and get plenty of exercise.

"I encourage people to take vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc as supplements, particularly during the winter, during cold and flu season," Contacessa said.

