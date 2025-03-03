Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Let's See the Gold in Fort Knox

Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" he wants to know everything about the U.S. gold reserves at Fort Knox.

The topic surfaced last month when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency should audit the country's gold reserves at Fort Knox, valued at around $425 billion.

Some raised the question whether there is any there. Napolitano said it would be a good thing for everyone to know.

"Well, if there's no gold in Fort Knox, then everybody who owns gold is going to be very wealthy, because the gold that you have is going to go way up," he said.

"If there is gold in there, we need to know how much. If there's no gold in there, we need to know who's responsible for it, and what happened to it and who stole it."

Musk told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., last month, "I just wanna see it. Yeah, we want to go see it and just make sure, like, somebody didn't spray paint some lead or something, you know? Like, is this real gold?"

Since then, Musk has not indicated that DOGE has set up a site visit.

