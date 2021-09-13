Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: 'Florida Got It Right' Not Mandating Vaccines, Masks

Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax Monday that Gov. Ron DeSantis and her state “got it right” handling the COVID-19 pandemic by not requiring masks anymore nor mandating vaccines.

“We (in Florida) are in favor of vaccine for those that want it, and we are absolutely against mandates (like) the kind of overreach the federal government is trying to impose on our businesses, on our hardworking Floridians that have really stepped up to the plate during the course of this pandemic, and so we're not going to stand for that,” Nunez said during “Eric Bolling: The Balance” Monday. “(Residents approve) as evidenced by the throngs of people that are leaving lockdown states, like California, New York, and Illinois, and they're coming to Florida for that very reason, because of the great work our governor has done protecting their liberties, because of the great work that the governor has done making sure our businesses could be open so our kids could be in school. All those things just prove that Florida has got it right.”

During a recent speech, DeSantis, a Republican, threatened any government agency that requires vaccinations with a $5,000 fine per violation.

“If a government agency in the state of Florida, forces of vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law, and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation,” DeSantis said.

Nunez said her boss has made vaccines accessible to residents of the state since they came out, but that he is mindful of the rights the federal government is trying to take away from citizens.

“We are working hard to protect Floridians,” she said. “Making sure that they have access (to vaccines) like we've done from day one. But we also understand that our liberties are precious, and we cannot, we simply cannot, give them over to the federal government and the likes of (President) Joe Biden and (Vice President) Kamala Harris.”

While not mentioning names, Biden called out elected leaders like DeSantis that have opposed his mandates for people to get vaccinated, and other restrictions during the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s caused by the fact that despite America having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot,” Biden said Sept. 9. “To make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID in their communities. This is totally unacceptable.”

