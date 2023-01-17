×
Tags: florida | jeanette nunez | world economic forum | ron desantis | woke

Lt. Gov. Nuñez to Newsmax: We Care More About Florida Than 'Elites in Davos'

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:27 PM EST

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Cabinet cares more about state residents than "elites in Davos," Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Nuñez made a case for Florida as the bastion of liberty in the United States, pledging to "fight for people's freedoms" to drive what they want and eat what they want.

"Most people — their minds are blown when they hear those types of policies come from D.C.," Nuñez said of Biden administration proposals to ban gas stoves. "But that originates from that globalist view and what they lecture us over in Davos and what I call the Woke Elite Forum, not the World Economic Forum."

Her comments follow DeSantis' claims last week the World Economic Forum is seeking to undermine "Western society, Western values" through cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party.

Nuñez also called out U.S. climate envoy John Kerry's speech at the WEF's annual meeting in Switzerland, where he advocated for a "low-carbon, no-carbon economy" financed by increased aid.

"You have someone like John Kerry, probably single-handedly one of the biggest, most egregious carbon footprint people on the planet," she explained. "Last year, I believe he was accounting for over 325 metric tons, and yet he stands there, and he lectures us."

"Rules for thee, not for me," Nuñez continued. "I think it really is disgusting. I think that's why so many people view this Woke Elite Forum as something that's completely irrelevant."

Nuñez also responded to Miami-area GOP Rep. Maria Salazar's comments at WEF, which appeared to back amnesty. In contrast, she assured DeSantis' Florida administration was committed to border security amid the unprecedented migrant surge.

"I don't know exactly what she meant," Nuñez concluded. "I don't know what her focus was on trying to talk about illegal immigration at the World Economic Forum.

"But I certainly don't think that Gov. DeSantis would be anywhere near supportive of those principles and the things that she was talking about."

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 10:27 PM
