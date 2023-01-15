World Economic Forum: 'The Most Consequential Davos in 24 Years'

The "most consequential" summit of the World Economic Forum in the past quarter century is slated to kick off tomorrow, an associate with the organization said, according to a report from the China Global Television Network.

The event, which begins Monday and goes to Friday, sports a high-profile guest list of names, including FBI Director Christopher Wray; CEOs of BlackRock, Amazon, and Pfizer; officials from the Gates Foundation and Soros network; and the heads of The New York Times and NBC.

The summit is also scheduled to hold a virtual appearance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who reportedly will discuss a postwar loan with BlackRock's Larry Fink.

Jeremy Jurgens, the managing director and head of the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said, "This year is the most consequential Davos I've been to in 24 years, and never have we seen so many global issues that can only be resolved through cooperation."

Among the top issues reported to be discussed are Ukraine and COVID-19.

"And at the time when we most need cooperation, there is actually high levels of divisiveness politically and economically," Jurgens added.

This "doesn't mean that everyone has to agree on everything," he continued.

According to Jurgens, the other issues that will be discussed include Europe's grappling with an energy crisis, a food crisis, and emerging debt issues in light of skyrocketing inflation.

"Any country that's basically importing food, energy, and has a dollar-dominated debt is facing extreme challenges politically and with their local populations."

Other forum sessions will include talks on whether the world is going through "de-globalization or re-globalization," global warming, and supply chain disruptions.