Israel Special Envoy to Newsmax: Hamas Emboldened by US University Protests

In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel's special envoy and outgoing deputy mayor of Jerusalem, expressed concerns about the recent wave of university protests across America, linking them to increased confidence among Hamas militants.

"Both Hamas and the Iranians have congratulated the young people of America for the protests," Hassan-Nahoum said on "American Agenda." "So, if a terrorist genocidal regime rapes women and cuts babies' heads off, congratulates you, you know the things are bad."

The interview followed reports of a significant escalation at Columbia University, where protesters stormed and occupied a building on the main campus overnight. NBC News reported witnessing smashed windows and dozens of protesters entering the building, Hamilton Hall, where protesters raised a Palestinian flag.

Columbia University responded swiftly, warning students of potential consequences for their involvement in the occupation. A spokesperson indicated that those occupying the building face expulsion while others participating in campus protests are being suspended. The university advised students to avoid the campus amidst ongoing tensions.

This development comes after Columbia began taking action against students involved in a pro-Palestinian encampment before the building takeover. Similar encampments at the University of Connecticut, Yale, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were cleared earlier in the day, leaving approximately four dozen encampments active nationwide.

Leaders of student groups associated with the Columbia encampment, including Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), expressed surprise at the building takeover, claiming they were not informed beforehand.

They described the individuals responsible for the incident as an "autonomous" group.

