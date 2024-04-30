Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Cowardly Biden 'Dithers' on College Protests

President Joe Biden should be speaking out about the anti-Israel protests at the nation's college campuses, but he won't because he is a "coward" and "he dithers," Rep. Byron Donalds said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"He's late to the game," the Florida Republican told "American Agenda." "He does not lead. He's always late to these crises as they come up."

But while Biden should be speaking directly to the American people about the issue, particularly to college students who are being affected, he won't because he is "not a leader," said Donalds.

"That is fundamentally what is wrong in the United States today," he said, adding that former President Donald Trump would have already spoken directly and taken action.

"This is a disgrace," said Donalds. "Students should be allowed to go and get their education and not be interrupted by protesters."

The protests, he added, have crossed the line from being free speech.

"You should be able to go and protest and say whatever you feel," Donalds said. "I will protect that with everything with every fiber of my being. But when you impede other people from doing what they need to do in their lives, that is when you cross the line."

And while Biden has been accused of refusing to speak out because of losing votes from people who would typically vote for Democrats, Donalds said the real reason is that "the man is a coward."

"You have students who can't go to class," he said. "You have Jewish students who are being assaulted and they're being intimidated. That is wrong. So if you want to be the leader of the free world, Joe Biden, step up and be a leader. If you don't, go ahead and leave or get defeated in November."

Biden, though, has "led the country in the worst way possible," and as a result, "our enemies are laughing at us," Donalds added.

Americans are also seeing the results of having Biden in office with the humanitarian crisis at the nation's southern border and with the prices they see in the grocery store, said Donalds.

"The man doesn't care," he said. "He only wanted to be president, America, and unfortunately for us, that's what's happened to our nation."

Meanwhile, private universities such as Columbia, where protesters overtook a building early Tuesday, should be taking a cue from public universities that are taking a different stance against the protesters on campus.

"The president of Columbia, that person needs to go," said Donalds. "They need to get fired immediately by the board of trustees because they're not doing what's in the interest of the university going forward. They're doing what's in the interest of a handful of students, which is disrupting the rest of the body."

Meanwhile, Donalds is on the potential list as a running mate for Trump, and he said he still would be open to that happening.

"I talked to the president a couple of weeks ago but it wasn't about that," said Donalds. "The biggest thing that is important is we need Donald Trump back in the White House … we need real leadership. It's in the form of Donald Trump. Let's do the right thing this November and let's save our country."

