Danny Coulson to Newsmax: Iran Wants Trump Dead

Former President Donald Trump has been in Iran’s crosshairs since he was in office and the Secret Service should act accordingly, Danny Coulson, former deputy assistant FBI director, told Newsmax Friday.

During an appearance on “American Agenda,” Coulson said, "I think we all believe that Iran wants [Trump] dead. He is a thorn in their side. He has been since the time he was the president. And they don't, they don't want him to be president again. He will put a stop to their nuclear program, cut off some of their funding, stop some of their oil production.

"And I would, that would be my first guess, is you want him dead. Who would want him dead? And the Secret Service Should prepare for that."

Earlier this week, the Trump campaign said U.S. intelligence had briefed them on a potential Iranian assassination threat against the former president. U.S. officials have said they don’t believe Tehran is behind the two assassination attempts against Trump, but say if Iran had the chance to kill Trump, it would.

Coulson went on to say that the Secret Service’s recent security lapses aren’t characteristic of the agency he remembers.

"I've done a lot of work with the Secret Service. I deployed with them to protect the president. And this is not typical of the Secret Service. I knew they had attention to detail. They were well trained. They knew the rules of engagement, and they could communicate. And that doesn't seem to be there anymore," he said.

As to what he thinks could be behind the Secret Service’s failures, Coulson didn’t hesitate. "The culture changed. I think it's become politically correct. It's woke," he said.

He added, "I think the Secret Service agents are outstanding. I think their management right now is a mess. They need to take a look at themselves and do a top-down functional analysis of what are we doing right, and what are we doing wrong."

