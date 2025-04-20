Father Murray to Newsmax: Easter Shows That Evil Does Not Prevail

Christians believe that Easter means God is with them and evil does not prevail in the world, Father Gerald Murray, the pastor of Holy Family Church, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It means that God is supreme in the world and that evil and sin and death are not the final story," Murray told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

The miracle of Easter is recounted in the Gospels, which tell of how Jesus Christ was arrested, tortured, and crucified, "which was a cruel form of execution that the Romans used," said Murray.

"After he died on the cross, his body was taken down and his disciples buried him in a nearby tomb, and a man named Joseph of Arimathea, the scriptures tell us, lent him a new tomb where no one had been buried, and he was placed in the tomb, and a rock was put in front of it so no one could get in," said Murray.

Roman soldiers were stationed outside the tomb and on the third day after Christ's execution, "he rose gloriously from the dead," he added.

Murray noted that in Pope Francis' message on Sunday from Saint Peter's Basilica to the people gathered there, he referred to all the places where there is war and evil.

"Think about the poor people of Ukraine," he said. "They were invaded by Russia, and they're being bombarded. The other day, a bunch of people were killed in a civilian attack by Russia. We had all those Israeli citizens brutally murdered by Hamas."

People can look at such things and conclude that "God isn't in control and the world is just a terrible place," but that is wrong, said Murray.

"Jesus rose from the dead," he said. "He conquered death and sin and he sends out to proclaim the message of love, of neighbor."

That, Murray added, is "true Christianity."

"The Christians are there to give witness to the fact that God is supreme and that if you want to have a peaceful world, we have to follow what God teaches," he said.

