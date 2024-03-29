Father Pavone to Newsmax: People Need Hope

Father Frank Pavone told Newsmax on Friday that in light of all the random acts of violence in the United States lately, "people need hope."

"Where do people find the hope that we can overcome this violence that we can treat each other the way we deserve to be treated? That's what Good Friday answers," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

The national director of Priests for Life stressed the importance of keeping the Easter celebration in Christ, where it belongs, and to remember that Jesus wants to give us eternal life.

"It can help to overcome the evil in the world because Good Friday is about love, overcoming that violence. And this is the feast of hope and renewing that relationship with Christ,” Pavone said.

