Father Alar to Newsmax: Trump Admin Shows It's 'OK to Pray'

Christianity has been on a decline in the United States, but the numbers are starting to level off; and that may be because leaders in the Trump administration are showing that it's "OK to pray," Father Chris Alar, provincial superior of the Fathers of the Immaculate Conception in the United States and Argentina, said on Newsmax, Sunday.

He also told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" that it was "heartwarming" to see President Donald Trump's first Cabinet meeting open with prayer this past week.

"This is all God has been asking us to do, is to pray for our leaders so that our leaders can guide us to be the good shepherds, to be able to lead us in a way of a nation that isn't afraid to express Christianity," Alar said.

"Christianity has been on a decline in the country," he added. "That decline is starting to level off. And I like to think that our leadership is showing now that it's OK to pray, it's OK to believe in God has something to do with that."

Meanwhile, it's important that the nation's political leaders listen to the Christian voter base, said Alar.

"We are supposed to select our politicians based on how they vote for things such as the dignity of human life and abortion, the sanctity of marriage and not redefining it, and the preserving of religious liberty," he said. "This is how we must vote, not political party-based, but God party-based."

