Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Political Dissent Liberals' 'Kryptonite'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said liberal corporate activists consider "dissent" to be "their kryptonite" — leading them to "silence" the political opposition.

"I'm outraged, to be quite honest," Fallon told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Thursday. "It seems to me [to] the left and this woke corporate world that we're living in now, dissent seems to be their kryptonite. If you don't totally agree with the leftist agenda, they want to silence us. And it's just the latest example of that.

"They got rid of OAN last year, and now Newsmax — which has the guts to tell the American people the truth, in a format that doesn't please the corporate monolith; they're trying to shut you down, too. It's ridiculous."

DirecTV said it was taking the step to deplatform Newsmax as an effort at "cost-cutting" — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.